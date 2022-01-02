Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barnes has been witnessing softness in the aerospace aftermarket businesses due to low aircraft utilization. Issues with the supply chain and inflation in costs add to concerns for the company’s industrial business. International businesses are exposed to related headwinds. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings at the low end of the $1.83-$1.93 per share range. Organic sales are expected to grow 10% on a year-over-year basis versus 11-12% stated earlier. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry, and its earnings estimates have decreased for 2021 in the past 60 days. However, Barnes is likely to benefit from solid product offerings, a well-diversified portfolio, focus on innovation and digital advancement. Its policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks works in its favor.”

B has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

