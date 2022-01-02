Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SC. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of SC stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,108,000 after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

