Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on VBI Vaccines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

VBIV opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $602.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.95. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

