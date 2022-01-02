Altimmune, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ALT stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 8.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

