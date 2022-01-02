TheStreet Lowers Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

