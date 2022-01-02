TheStreet Lowers Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
About Nomad Royalty
