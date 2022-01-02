Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 140,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

