Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Hold

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “



Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DRRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

