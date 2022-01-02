Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

AESE opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

