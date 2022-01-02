NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NXTP opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTP. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextPlay Technologies (NXTP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.