Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $172.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.26.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wingstop by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wingstop by 4,194.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $366,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.