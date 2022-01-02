Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAKSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

