$49.58 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $49.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Model N reported sales of $42.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $212.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,008 shares of company stock valued at $647,659. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $13,635,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 951.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.94.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

