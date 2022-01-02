Critical Contrast: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Electrameccanica Vehicles -7,990.56% -21.20% -19.78%

This table compares Ideanomics and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 22.32 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -3.53 Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 451.96 -$63.05 million ($0.85) -2.68

Electrameccanica Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 483.33%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.02%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

