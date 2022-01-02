ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, January 14th

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 14th.

KOLD opened at $12.11 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.