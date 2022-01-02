Investors Buy High Volume of Dollar General Call Options (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 27,192 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 409% compared to the average daily volume of 5,344 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $235.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.