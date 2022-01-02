Krispy Kreme Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 2,503 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

