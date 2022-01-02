Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 534% compared to the typical daily volume of 407 call options.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,959 shares of company stock worth $1,313,054. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PDC Energy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $48.78 on Friday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.