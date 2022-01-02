Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

