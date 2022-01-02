Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

HTHIY stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hitachi will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

