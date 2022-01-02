Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

