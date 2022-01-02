Spores Network Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $180,939.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.97 or 0.07909274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.00 or 0.99985458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

