DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 65.1% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $236,264.40 and approximately $644.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005452 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

