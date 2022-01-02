Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $360.20 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $9.29 billion and approximately $360.20 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,305,925,743 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

