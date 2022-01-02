Oxen Market Capitalization Reaches $38.87 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $38.87 million and $79,551.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,974.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.39 or 0.07945509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00317130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.78 or 0.00948972 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00073363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.81 or 0.00521144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00261359 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,553,923 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

