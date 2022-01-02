OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $10,980.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

