Mchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $51,500.87 and approximately $24.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006528 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 78,310,650 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.