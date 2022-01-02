Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

CHS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,281. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $659.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $4,779,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

