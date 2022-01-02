yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Market Cap Reaches $694,096.30

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $694,096.30 and approximately $33,610.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.45 or 0.00022039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.48 or 0.07867813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.96 or 0.99593911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

