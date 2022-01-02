Stafi Price Reaches $1.17 (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00247245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.36 or 0.00511155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00081844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

