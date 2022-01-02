Stafi Price Reaches $1.17 (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002470 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $13.13 million and $1.59 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00247245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.36 or 0.00511155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00081844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

