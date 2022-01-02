GoByte 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $198.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, GoByte has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $296,451.11 and $198.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

