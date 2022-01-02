Polkastarter (POLS) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00006090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $254.71 million and $14.09 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

