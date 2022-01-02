Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $60.01 million and approximately $282,253.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $11.77 or 0.00024815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

