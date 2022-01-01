Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Function X has a market capitalization of $370.22 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001911 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.70 or 1.00046774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00074612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.08 or 0.01191853 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.

