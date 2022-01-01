$4.94 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $4.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $17.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,059,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after acquiring an additional 351,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.