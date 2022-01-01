Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post sales of $158.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.81 million and the lowest is $157.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $142.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $548.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $549.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $587.11 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $598.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 226,539 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 96,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 124,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,700. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.