$23.19 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report sales of $23.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.38 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $97.94 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNA. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a P/E ratio of -844.00 and a beta of 1.05. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Luna Innovations by 805.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

