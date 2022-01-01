SUKU Price Tops $0.50 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $59.92 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUKU has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005413 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

