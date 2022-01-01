$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post sales of $418.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.39 million and the highest is $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 657,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,217. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

