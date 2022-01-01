Oraichain Token Price Tops $7.72 on Exchanges (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $7.72 or 0.00016302 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $564,997.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005413 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

