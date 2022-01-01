Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $856.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.89 million to $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

REGI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. 391,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,588. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

