$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report $10.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.07 million and the highest is $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.99.

TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

