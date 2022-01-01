Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Atlas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,369,000 after purchasing an additional 201,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATCO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 278,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

