Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $56.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $51.50. 16,315,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,746,924. The company has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

