Polker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $591,939.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $591,939.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.14 or 0.07852574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.45 or 0.99834458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

