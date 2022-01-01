PIN Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.14 or 0.07852574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.45 or 0.99834458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007989 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

