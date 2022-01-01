Head-To-Head Comparison: Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) versus Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Environmental Impact Acquisition and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 71.76 -$298.67 million ($0.87) -48.13

Environmental Impact Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Impact Acquisition and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology -35.98% -13.73% -9.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Environmental Impact Acquisition and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Impact Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vir Biotechnology 1 2 3 0 2.33

Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.86%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Environmental Impact Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Environmental Impact Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Environmental Impact Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

