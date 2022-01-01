Efinity (EFI) Market Capitalization Tops $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.51 or 0.07859347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.67 or 0.99997425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

