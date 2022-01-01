Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104.00

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $5.04 million and $104.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.51 or 0.07859347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.67 or 0.99997425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.