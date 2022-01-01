NEXT Market Capitalization Tops $762,773.57 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $762,773.57 and $270.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00316139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.